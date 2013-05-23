Bloomberg Designed A Sick New Online Data visualisation For All Its Massive Lists

Bloomberg prides itself on being a completely data driven enterprise, and people good money for that data.

Sometimes, though, it’s nice to give something out for free.

Last time Bloomberg gave us a freebie it was an easy-to-navigate data visualisation of monitoring the wealth of the 100 richest people in the world in real time. This time, they’ve designed a free visualisation that has something for everyone (i.e. the people that don’t stalk billionaires).

It’s called Bloomberg’s Best And Worst and puts a ton of Bloomberg’s quantitative driven lists in a free, clean, simple visualisation online for the world to use.

So now you can find out what the fattest country in the world is.

Or the lowest paying, most dangerous job.

Or the biggest CEO underachiever.

It’s all in one place.

This is the homepage. The lists are colour coded based on topic.

You can also organise the list based on Entities —Places, People, Companies, Careers, Investments, Schools and Other

Or you can do it by topic, this one's Lifestyle. All the topics also have subtopics.

When you roll over a list, you can see the #1 spot.

Here's what happens when you click on a Lifestyle list.

When you click on an entity (like, Nigeria, #1 on the last list) you see all the lists they're included on.

If you think that was cool, check out how Bloomberg helps you track wealth in real time.

Bloomberg's New Billionaires Page Will Let You Track The World's Richest Like You've Never Done Before>

