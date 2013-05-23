Bloomberg Designed A Sick New Online Data visualisation For All Its Massive Lists

Bloomberg prides itself on being a completely data driven enterprise, and people good money for that data.



Sometimes, though, it’s nice to give something out for free.

Last time Bloomberg gave us a freebie it was an easy-to-navigate data visualisation of monitoring the wealth of the 100 richest people in the world in real time. This time, they’ve designed a free visualisation that has something for everyone (i.e. the people that don’t stalk billionaires).

It’s called Bloomberg’s Best And Worst and puts a ton of Bloomberg’s quantitative driven lists in a free, clean, simple visualisation online for the world to use.

So now you can find out what the fattest country in the world is.

Or the lowest paying, most dangerous job.

Or the biggest CEO underachiever.

It’s all in one place.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.