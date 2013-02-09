Bloomberg: Leave Work Early On Friday

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A mixture of sleet and snow is already falling on New York City, and it’s only expected to get worse this afternoon and into the evening. Mayor Micheal Bloomberg told New Yorkers to head out early Friday in a radio interview this morning, The Wall Street Journal reports.



Blizzard conditions will make travel hazardous. Seriously — this thing looks pretty threatening, even from space!

New York’s Metropolitan Transit Authority has a complete roundups of recommended storm preparations here.

The MTA has warned it will shut down bus service before the worst of the storm hits, and work on the subway for this weekend has been canceled.

Some lines that normally run express will be operating on local tracks. The 1/2/3 and 7 trains are running with delays.

The LIRR and Metro-North are running extra early afternoon trains to get people out of the city. Evening service may be suspended if conditions are bad enough.

Amtrak is suspending service from New York City to Boston starting Friday afternoon.

The Mayor will update New Yorkers on the city’s response to the winter storm at 1 p.m. You can watch the press conference live at nyc.gov.

New York City can expect a total snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches by Saturday.

