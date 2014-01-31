REPORT: Latest Keystone Pipeline Evaluation Will Likely Disappoint Environmentalists

Bloomberg’s Jim Snyder, Mark Drajem and Jonathan Allen report that the State Department is set to conclude that approving the Keystone XL pipeline would have minimal impact on carbon emissions, largely reiterating the agency’s initial finds.

Citing anonymous sources, the trio report State will say that carbon emissions aren’t likely to be greatly affected by a decision because the Alberta oil sands, whose crude the pipeline would be transporting, are going to be developed with or without Keystone.

The Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement could be released as soon as tomorrow, they write.

Once it’s published, President Obama will then have to determine whether approving the project is in the national interest.

There is no formal deadlines for that decision.

