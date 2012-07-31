Bloomberg Is Literally Hiding Baby Formula From New Mothers To Encourage Breast Feeding

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

New York’s Mayor Michael Bloomberg is locking up the baby formula, because he wants newborns to drink breast milk instead.He’s using his mayoral power to direct maternity-ward nurses to hide baby-milk formula after Sept. 2 so that new mums feel pressured to provide breast milk to their newborns.



Bloomberg’s mammary-mandate is supported by white-coated public-health officials, who say the scientific data shows that mothers’ milk aids infants’ digestive systems and shields them from some diseases.

His wishes are law because he controls much of the city’s health network in a city-wide version of Obamacare.

But Bloomberg’s lactate-dictate is likely to get him a slap in the face from women who prefer to choose how they will raise their children, and how they juggle child-rearing and work in a city where unemployment has reached at least 14 per cent in the Bronx.

The “reality is that some women may not want to breastfeed their baby and it is simply their choice,” said Cherlyn Harley LeBon, a lawyer, mum and member of the libertarian-minded Project 21’s advisory board.

“I completely support breastfeeding our babies… [but] the government should not force them to do it,” she said in a July 29 statement.

