Even if some of the city’s extensive preparation for Hurricane Irene was Mayor Bloomberg making up for the disastrous 2010 snow storm I think we can agree it’s been made up.



Here is Bloomberg taking the subway to City Hall this morning. The MTA system is mostly up and running with some delays after being shut down Saturday at noon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.