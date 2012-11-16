Take A Video Tour Of The Best News App For The iPad

Bloomberg completely revamped its iPad app, and we think it’s the best news app you can get. It’s fast, it’s easily customisable, it has a user-friendly interface, and best of all, it’s free.
See for yourself why Bloomberg has the best news app for the iPad below:
Produced by William Wei
And Don’t Miss:
• How To Get The Most Out Of A Facebook Status Update
• How To Get Google Maps Back On Your iPhone
• These iPhone Headphone Tricks Will Make Your Life Much Easier
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.