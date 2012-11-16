Bloomberg's iPad App Gets A Major Redesign And It's Awesome

Photo: Kevin Smith/Business Insider

Bloomberg released an update to its hugely popular iPad app this week. The new version brings massive changes, including a redesign and customisable interface.And it isn’t just for Wall Streeters either, Bloomberg’s app is a great way to keep track of your personal investments too.



“The redesigned Bloomberg app is personalised for users, enabling them to dig as deep as they want into the content and data. It’s a rich experience without being overwhelming. That’s what makes it so unique,” said Oke Okaro, global head & general manager of mobile and connected devices for Bloomberg L.P.

Some key features include:

Streaming video. We love how you can “pop out” a video and watch it while doing other things in the app like managing your watch list or reading an article.

Quick access to company information and financials by simply tapping on the company name from an article.

News formatted to fit personal reading styles. Users can adjust font size and contrast within news articles to maximise readability and comfort, you can also view the app in portrait and landscape.

The Bloomberg iPad app is available for free in Apple’s App Store.

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”first-things-first-after-downloading-the-app-from-the-app-store-tap-to-open-1″

title=”First thing’s first, after downloading the app from the App Store, tap to open.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/50a4f7af6bb3f7a55a00001a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”if-it-is-your-first-time-opening-the-app-youll-have-to-wait-a-few-seconds-while-it-migrates-your-information-2″

title=”If it is your first time opening the app, you’ll have to wait a few seconds while it migrates your information.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/50a4f7bfecad04367d000008/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”andwere-in-this-is-what-the-home-screen-of-the-app-looks-like-you-can-completely-customize-the-world-markets-section-and-the-top-news-is-right-at-your-fingertips-3″

title=”And…we’re in. This is what the “home screen” of the app looks like. You can completely customise the world markets section and the top news is right at your fingertips.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/50a4f7ccecad04ff7e000014/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”this-is-one-of-our-favorite-new-features-on-the-left-side-there-is-a-column-for-video-radio-and-slideshows-if-you-select-a-video-it-pops-out-in-a-new-window-you-can-collapse-the-bottom-and-move-the-video-around-4″

title=”This is one of our favourite new features: On the left side there is a column for Video, Radio, and Slideshows. If you select a video, it pops out in a new window. You can collapse the bottom and move the video around.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/50a4f7fe69bedd5851000003/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”we-continued-reading-a-top-news-article-while-still-watching-the-video-5″

title=”We continued reading a top news article while still watching the video.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/50a4f80decad040a7f000004/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”you-can-also-expand-video-and-watch-it-full-screen-6″

title=”You can also expand video and watch it full screen.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/50a4f8ac6bb3f70e5f00000a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”bloomberg-has-made-it-very-easy-to-swipe-through-the-various-sections-the-app-is-very-intuitive-7″

title=”Bloomberg has made it very easy to swipe through the various sections, the app is very intuitive.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/50a4f822ecad04487f000004/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”here-is-where-you-can-personalize-the-app-it-is-simple-to-customize-the-watch-list-to-follow-stocks-and-and-companies-that-you-care-about-8″

title=”Here is where you can personalise the app. It is simple to customise the watch list to follow stocks and and companies that you care about.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/50a4f85feab8ea3a7c000001/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”market-junkies-will-appreciate-the-ability-to-keep-up-with-stock-indexes-stock-futures-commodities-and-more-best-of-all-this-section-is-completely-customizable-9″

title=”Market junkies will appreciate the ability to keep up with Stock Indexes, Stock Futures, Commodities, and more. Best of all this section is completely customisable.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/50a4f87eecad04487f000007/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”and-finally-bloomberg-has-made-it-easy-to-tweak-the-scrolling-ticker-at-the-bottom-of-the-screen-you-can-make-it-faster-or-slower-and-control-what-shows-up-10″

title=”And finally, Bloomberg has made it easy to tweak the scrolling ticker at the bottom of the screen. You can make it faster or slower and control what shows up.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/50a4f889eab8ea7c7c000006/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”now-check-out-this-other-app-that-helps-you-stay-on-task-11″

title=”Now check out this other app that helps you stay on task…”

content=”Meet Clear, The New ‘To-Do List’ App That’s Already Skyrocketed To The Top Of The Mac App Store >“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/509bb8f76bb3f7e46d000028/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

