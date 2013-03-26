This Video Of Mayor Bloomberg In A Leather Jacket Singing 'Don't Stop Believing' Is Way Too Awkward

We’ll say this, at least it’s for charity.
Every year billionaire Mayor Michael Bloomberg performs at the Inner Circle Charity Dinner. Every year there’s a highlight reel, every year it’s painful.
However, it isn’t every year that the Mayor sings songs from the Phantom of the Opera, wears a mask and a hoodie, or dances to Journey classic ‘Don’t Stop Believing.’
Thankfully.
Watch the video below (via Daily Intelligencer):
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.