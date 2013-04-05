Bloomberg Terminals Now Include Twitter Feeds

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.



Bloomberg Terminals Now Pull In Twitter (Engadget)

Now that the SEC has given companies its blessing to share business data over social media, Bloomberg has begun to pull live Twitter feeds into its market terminals, known as the Bloomberg Professional Service. According to the firm, that makes it the first financial information platform to integrate real-time tweets into investment workflows. Within the service, tweets are classified by company, asset class, people and topics, and stock buffs can even search messages, create filters and set alerts to notify them when a certain subject gets a flurry of mentions. The outfit hopes the inclusion of 140-character missives will let financial-minded folks keep their fingers on the market’s pulse without switching to another system to get the big picture. Read >>What The SEC Social Media Ruling Means For Enterprises (Hootsuite)

What Does This Mean For Your Enterprise? More transparency, for one. In the age of social media, businesses are more connected than ever to their customers and users. But the connection doesn’t stop there. While businesses continue to utilise social media primarily for marketing and sales, the SEC’s April 2nd decision is a prime example of how social media is becoming a tool for internal communications and investor relations. The SEC’s decision now further validates an executive’s role in social media engagement. If your enterprise is going to be distributing key business information to investors and the wider public through social media channels, there is no better person to spread the news than your CEO or someone else at the top. Read >>

The Power Of Social Media Impacted What Wall Street Knew About Cyprus (The Social Media Monthly)

The financial services industry has struggled to integrate social media into its regulation-laden information ecosystem. In addition to the need to document everything and protect privacy, most financial services professionals still think social media—Twitter specifically—is superfluous.That recently ended. The Cyprus “surprise” bailout (or bail-in)—including the “one-off” tax on depositors is a case in point. The need for real-time information was critical and hard to get. And as Business Insider noted, “the man everyone is reading is the pseudonymous twitterer @pawelmorski.” This is important. Why? Because financial services is about business and the flow of money. And because information is (still) power. Read >>

Will Pongr Be The Next Social Media Giant? (Social Media Today)

Pongr, a photo-marketing social media company, connects people with the brands they use and love by asking its users to take and submit photos with a brand’s product or ad. The success of sites like Pinterest and Instagram shows the power of visual content. The question becomes, is Pongr the next big thing or a social fad? Pongr’s combination of crowd-sourced content and visual media creates a powerful platform. Though it has had campaigns with high profile brands, Pongr is still working to establish name recognition. The long term success of Pongr will depend on its ability to generate consumer awareness and brand engagement. Read >>

Facebook’s ‘Phone’ Is Another Triumph Of Mediocrity (Wired)

Facebook never does anything really new (other than destroy Google’s plans for Android). New doesn’t matter in the blue. What matters is this: Facebook Home makes it easier for people to spend more time with Facebook. And that’s all he really needed to pull off. Facebook Home doesn’t even have to be a hit. At least not right away. The important thing is that it’s out there, and it didn’t require a lot of up-front capital or R&D investment in hardware. It’s a better strategy than anything else the company has done in mobile. People who already really like Facebook will also like this. For people who live in Facebook, it may even drive them to buy one handset over another. Read >>

COMEDY: What If Facebook Made A Real Home? (The Joy of Tech via Dashburst)

What if Facebook made a real home? What do you think that might look like? Well for starters, imagine Facebook on every wall, literally. Your dining room table would come equipped with a built-in Instagram camera so that none of your buddies on social media ever had to miss another meal of yours again. The walls would be transparent so that the public could always know what you were up to. But don’t worry about the foundation as every home is strength-tested by Sheryl Sandberg leaning into it. The house would be really green and economical too, with heat pumps drawing hot air from comments and even the foundation materials “borrowed” from other builders like the Winklevoss brothers. All built on top of an Android platform. Each house also comes with connecting tunnels to your neighbours’ homes keeping you connected all the time. Read >>You Changed Your Facebook Profile To Support Civil Rights. Do You Change It Back? (Slate)

On March 26, an estimated 2.7 million people changed their Facebook profile to the Human Rights Campaign’s red equal sign in support of gay marriage (or some variation thereof). Now that some time has passed, murmurs of a new conversation are emerging. Like, uh, how long should we keep these equal signs up? This is a serious question. Whether you have already changed it or plan on keeping it indefinitely, we’d all do well to remember this moment. Every organisation and advertising agency will try to somehow replicate this campaign for the next five years, souring us all in the process. But for a hot second, the whole social-media-solidarity-thing was pretty cool. Read >>

How Social Media Is Influencing Business Travel (Embassy Suites Hotels via Mediabistro)

Despite a downturn in the global economy, just one in five respondents to a recent survey said that they have traveled less for business since 2008, and 85 per cent said that they find business travel more enjoyable today than they did five years ago. So what has changed? This infographic addresses how the rise of social media has changed the relationship between travellers and brands. Read >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.