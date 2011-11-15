Why Bloomberg HQ Has The Nerdiest Elevators In The World

Joe Weisenthal

We recently checked out Bloomberg HQ for the first time when we went to interview anchor Stephanie Ruhle.

The offices are fantastic, especially the elevators.

See at first they look normal.

Photo: Business Insider

But when one is going down, the elevators lights up red — like a stock going down.

Photo: Business Insider

And when one is going up… green.

Photo: Business Insider

