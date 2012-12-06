Bloomberg Panel Gets Super-Heated When Talk Turns To Politics

Tom Keene is moderating a debate on monetary policy at the Bloomberg Hedge Fund Conference right now and things are getting heated.



The panelists are Allan Meltzer, a professor of Political Economy at the Tepper School of Business and Carnegie Mellon University and Laurence H. Meyer, Co-Founder and Senior Managing Director, Macroeconomic Advisers, LLC.

They’re talking everything from job growth to inflation, topics that economists/Wall Streeters address ad nauseam.

The best part though, is that they’re getting really into it (as you can see below), so we went outside to the well lit TV monitor to take a picture.

Here’s a taste of the verbal throw down from a conversation about the fiscal cliff. Meltzer was saying that Obama was more interested in redistribution than recovery, which is a mistake. Then Meyer thr rew his hands up and said:

“I don’t like to get into politics but Allen has forced me into this… let’s get into the facts!”

Thankfully, Tom Keene is a large man.

