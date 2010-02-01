Bloomberg Has Its Best Sales In Two Years

Jay Yarow
bloomberg

Bloomberg just closed its best month of terminal sales in almost two years.

The media supertanker sold 2,000 terminals last month, according to a source familiar with Bloomberg’s numbers.

Bloomberg’s sales have bounced back after taking a beating in the financial crisis. Monthly sales were 1,000 or more in both October and November, compared to March 2009, when terminal sales were -2,000.

Bloomberg has sold over 283,000 terminals at a monthly price of $1,590, according to a recent FT story.

Bloomberg’s peak of terminal sales was 287,000 in November 2008.

