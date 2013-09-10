Bloomberg Businessweek Premiers Its Made-For-Netflix Hank Paulson Documentary This Week

On Thursday Bloomberg Businessweek will premier a documentary on former Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson called “Hank: Five Years From the Brink,”

says the New York Times.

The anguish and stress of Paulson’s role in the financial crisis aside, this documentary is interesting for two reasons.

First, there’s the fact that it will be distributed through Netflix — a deal Bloomberg Businessweek editor Josh Tyrangiel said probably isn’t indicative of a whole new line of Businessweek documentaries (though… that would probably be cool, just sayin’).

Then there’s the fact that Michael Bloomberg himself will be sitting on a panel with Paulson at the movie’s premier on Thursday. It’s the first time the soon-to-be former Mayor has ever made an appearance for Bloomberg Businessweek since his media empire purchased the magazine in 2009.

So there’s that.

