HOUSE OF THE DAY: Mayor Bloomberg Is Buying A $20 Million Estate In Southampton

Mayor Mike Bloomberg is in the process of buying a $20 million estate in Southampton near one of the most exclusive golf courses in the country, according to the New York Post (via Curbed).



The 35-acre estate, called Ballyshear, features a 22,000 square-foot home and gardens designed by Frederick Law Olmstead, the architect behind Central Park.

It also has horse stables and trails, a clear perk for Bloomberg’s equestrian-loving daughter, Georgina.

The Mayor reportedly signed a contract for the home, which was originally listed at $22.5 million, and is now waiting to close.

Bloomberg, whom Forbes lists as the tenth richest man in America, also owns homes in Bermuda and Vail.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.