HOUSE OF THE DAY: Mayor Bloomberg Is Buying A $20 Million Estate In Southampton

Julie Zeveloff, Liz Weiss
bloomberg

Mayor Mike Bloomberg is in the process of buying a $20 million estate in Southampton near one of the most exclusive golf courses in the country, according to the New York Post (via Curbed).

The 35-acre estate, called Ballyshear, features a 22,000 square-foot home and gardens designed by Frederick Law Olmstead, the architect behind Central Park.

It also has horse stables and trails, a clear perk for Bloomberg’s equestrian-loving daughter, Georgina.

The Mayor reportedly signed a contract for the home, which was originally listed at $22.5 million, and is now waiting to close.

Bloomberg, whom Forbes lists as the tenth richest man in America, also owns homes in Bermuda and Vail.

The property is near the exclusive Shinnecock Hills Golf Club

Its gardens were designed by Frederick Law Olmstead

It has a half-mile long driveway

And acres of pastures for grazing horses

The Georgian-style home was built in 1910

And features classic design touches

A decadent sitting area

The dining room

We wonder if Bloomberg will keep the mounted head

A garden sitting room

The kitchen, with island

The house has 11 bedrooms

And eight bathrooms

We think Georgina would love this canopied bed

Another bedroom, with ocean views

More taxidermy

A very red guest room

The real estate taxes on Bloomberg's new home are around $42,000 annually

