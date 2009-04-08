Bloomberg Had A Rough March

Even supertanker Bloomberg LP got smacked by the deteriorating economy in March, as the company had a loss of about 2,000 terminal sales.



That’s the number displayed on the screens around Bloomberg’s offices, and while it doesn’t represent exact figures for sales, it provides a snapshot of what Bloomberg expects will happen.

Bloomberg sells subscriptions to its terminal software package for $1,500 a month, so if this loss holds, it equates to a loss of $36 million for the year. That’s just a sliver of the company’s overall revenue, which we hear from a source was $6.1 billion for 2008.

The company closed 2008 with 286,000 terminals installed world wide, with 13% sales growth for the year, so this ding won’t exactly sink the ship. The company remains on track to hire more people for the year, despite the slowdown. Bloomberg plans on adding 1,000 more employees on its data side.

