Bloomberg Goes All CNBC!

Wow, it took us a second to figure it out, but Bloomberg TV looks WAY different today.
What is it?
Gone are the endless bits of market data flying past you at a speed and volume impossible to process. Now it’s a few fat bars, showing breaking news, with one line of streaming quotes. You like? We’re already kind of nostalgic for the old data overload.
