Bloomberg Has A Cool New Global Gas Price Data visualisation Tool

Bloomberg has launched an amazing web app that allows users to rank countries by gasoline prices.



“The average price of a gallon of gas in the U.S. is $3.52 but that’s chump change compared to Turkey, where it’s $9.98 a gallon, or $9.97 in Norway, with The Netherlands a distant third at $8.95,” Bloomberg rankings deputy leader Mary Lowengard said in a release. “In fact, the U.S. ranks 51st out of the 60 countries in terms of the cost of a gallon of gas, putting in perspective that $65 you had to shell out.”

The tool lets you rank countries according to average price of a gallon (which you can also view in litres), the per cent of a day’s wages that it would take to buy that gallon, and the per cent of annual income spent at the pump.

It reveals that the Netherlands has the highest overall gas prices, but that wage earners in India have to shell out most for it. Each country’s situation is laid out by reporter Tom Randall.

Bloomberg says it hopes to produce a version exclusively for U.S. states.

Here’s a screenshot of the tool:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.