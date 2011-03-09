Bloomberg Is Giving The Twitter Founders The "Game Changers" Treatment Tomorrow Night

The Twitter co-founders Jack Dorsey, Ev Williams and Biz Stone will get profiled on Bloomberg TV’s “Game Changers”, which is going to air tomorrow night.
Game Changers is a nice documentary-style show which profiles innovative entrepreneurs who are, well, game changers. They’ve already done Steve Jobs, Larry Ellison and Jay-Z for example.
We’ll be watching!
Here’s the trailer:
