Bloomberg Is Giving The Twitter Founders The "Game Changers" Treatment Tomorrow Night

The Twitter co-founders Jack Dorsey, Ev Williams and Biz Stone will get profiled on Bloomberg TV’s “Game Changers”, which is going to air tomorrow night.



Game Changers is a nice documentary-style show which profiles innovative entrepreneurs who are, well, game changers. They’ve already done Steve Jobs, Larry Ellison and Jay-Z for example.

We’ll be watching!

Here’s the trailer:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

