Bloomberg for President? "Less than 5% Chance"

A source forwards what are purported to be notes from an internal Bloomberg LP meeting in which CEO Peter Grauer handicapped the odds that Bloomberg founder Mike Bloomberg will run for the presidency (less than 5 per cent), as well as whether he will win (zero):



On the US presidential race: Obama has momentum and will likely get elected. It is “incredibly exciting for our country.” A McCain/Obama race seems to “preclude an independent candidate.” If it had been Huckabee/Edwards there may have been more opportunity. Mike will need to decide by the first week in March and the chance of him running is “less than 5 per cent.” If he runs his chance of winning is “diminimus.”

We have asked Bloomberg LP for confirmation that Grauer actually said this. We’ll update if/when we get it.

Earlier: Bloomberg LP Seeing Weakness, Slowing Hiring

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.