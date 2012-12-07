Bloomberg BRIEF's Guide To The Fiscal Cliff Is The Best Summary That's Been Done Yet

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Bloomberg BRIEF — Bloomberg’s economics newsletter has put together a comprehensive slide deck about what happens if and when we go over the fiscal cliff .It’s scary.
Basically, consumers are not prepared, no matter what scenario emerges from Washington.
But there are also many different outcomes, depending on the knock-on effect for the economy that scenario would entail.
Read on to see how bad it could get.
Huge thanks to Bloomberg BRIEF for permission to run their feature.
ALSO: Catch Tom Keene interview with the presentation’s author Joseph Brusuelas today at 5 pm >
Eliminating tax breaks for the rich — a lynchpin of President Obama's — will barely affect the economy
Depending on how the fiscal cliff is resolved , there will be different knock-on effects to the economy from new income levels everyone will see
While economists disagree over how large a multiplier the country will see — even when they refer to the same outcomes — it is not likely to be small
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.