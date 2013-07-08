NYC Mayor Bloomberg Is Taking The City's Free Bloomberg Terminals With Him When He Leaves Office

New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will cancel the city’s free use of his eponymous business terminals when he leaves office in January, the New York Post’s Tara Palmeri reports.



There are currently 60 such terminals among the five boroughs. At $20,000 apiece, the bill would come out to $1.2 million.

Bloomberg paid for 35 of the terminals himself when he took office in 2002, Palmeri writes.

