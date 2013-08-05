A 20-Year Bloomberg News Veteran Lost His Job After Publishing An Incorrect Headline

Last week, when the Fabrice “Fabulous Fab” Tourre verdict came out, Bloomberg News sent out an erroneous headline and Tweet saying the former Goldman Sachs employee had won his SEC civil case.

A correction came out shortly after saying that Tourre was actually found liable on six of the seven charges.

That erroneous Tweet/headline appears to have cost an editor his job.

According to the New York Post’s Keith Kelly and Mark DeCambre, the headline was sent out by Bloomberg editor John Pickering.

Pickering, who spent around 20 years at the financial media giant, lost his job the next day because of the incorrect headline, reports the Post.

