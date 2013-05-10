A Bloomberg Editor Flew All The Way To Prague To Yell At Two Employees

Flickr/Antonio MCThis is high pressure.



Bloomberg editor Dan Moss flew from his DC office to Prague to yell at two editors for making a mistake, says the NY Post.

The Prague based editors, Jeffery Donovan and Alan Crosby had posted a headline about the Czech Central Bank one minute before an embargo on their story was lifted.

From the NY Post:

We’re told Moss “screeched and screamed through the DC newsroom and said he was going to Prague to fire the editors.” He immediately got on a plane, reprimanded the journos and flew home.

Donovan and Crosby were fired.

This seems harsh, but it’s a huge deal. Bloomberg’s ability to give their clients instant access to data depends on Bloomberg having instant access to data, and that depends on Bloomberg being a totally trusted holder of said data if they have it before it comes out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.