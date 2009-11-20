Bloomberg Cuts Some Big Name Reporters From BusinessWeek

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aa96d6cd7dec4034f7c44ec/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="Bloomberg businessweek" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Bloomberg is letting BusinessWeek writers go today. So far, the names we’ve seen via Twitter are pretty big.



Steve Baker, a technology writer, and veteran of 23 years. We’ve heard he wanted to leave anyway.

Jon Fine, the great media writer — on sabbatical with his wife, Laurel Touby — is out. Makes sense, he’s a hot shot of sorts and wouldn’t fit with Bloomberg. (In our opinion, anyway.)

Stephen Wildstrom, the personal tech columnist. He seems to have been caught off guard.

Shirley Brady, the community editor.

Damian Joseph, part of their Innovation section.

Lauren Young, a personal finance writer.

Heather Green from the tech section.

Jay Greene, a reporter from Seattle.

Rob Hof, a tech writer based in the Valley is gone. He’s a little surprised it seems.

Amy Choi, from small biz. (Via Chris Roush.)

James Leone, a multimedia editor was also let go. (via Racetalk)

Bound volumes of old BW magazines are looking for a home. Not really writers, we know, but still.

To paraphrase Mr. Michael Learmonth, Bloomberg seems to be saying, “if you are a BusinessWeek writer and have a headshot, you’re gone.” They previously cut Maria Bartiromo’s column. Jack Welch and wife Suzy opted to stop their column as well.

Robert MacMillan at Reuters says 130 people are being let go in total.

Anyone we’re missing? We’ll be updating as we hear about them. You can email at [email protected]

