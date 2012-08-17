Bloomberg Prepares to Swarm The National Conventions

Photo: Courtesy of Bloomberg TV

Given the outsize focus on the economy in this year’s Presidential election, business news network Bloomberg TV is planning on putting a massive effort into its coverage of both the Republican and Democratic national conventions this year.The head of Bloomberg Television Andrew Morse told Business Insider that the entire Bloomberg organisation plans to have 90 reporters on the ground, as well as big Bloomberg Link spaces where people can enter an environment that feels like Bloomberg’s high-tech, high-design offices.



When it comes to its ability to cover politics through an economic lens, the network believes its “unique among any other news organisation on the planet,” says Morse. “We’re better suited than any organisation I can think about.”

As for the network’s television plans, this is what will be broadcast from the conventions:–Republican National Convention

“Street Smart” with Trish Regan will air live from Tampa from 3-5 PM/ET on Monday, August 27th through Thursday, August 30th. Prime time coverage called “The Economy Election” will air live from 9-10 PM/ET on Monday, August 27th through Wednesday, August 29th and from 8-11 PM/ET on Thursday, August 30th.

–Democratic National Convention

“Street Smart” with Trish Regan will air live from Charlotte from 3-5 PM/ET on Tuesday, September 4th through Thursday, September 6th. “The Economy Election” will air live from 9-10 PM/ET on Tuesday, September 4th and Wednesday, September 5th and from 8-11 PM/ET on Thursday, September 6th.

In addition to the TV feed, Bloomberg will transmit its broadcast via mobile and on the web via livestream at http://www.bloomberg.com/tv/. The network will have all kinds of politics and business leaders on as guests.

Typically, we don’t expect to get a ton of news from the conventions, but given Bloomberg’s expertise on the most important issue of the campaign, we have high hopes for what they do.

