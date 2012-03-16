This Does Not Look Like An Economy Getting Slammed By Gas Prices

This is a chart of the Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index.



The chart represents a 4-week moving average of a weekly Bloomberg survey where they ask consumers their take on finances, the economy, and so on

Anyway, it’s been surging in recent weeks, and this week the index jumped three points.

It’s now at the highest level since March 2008.

And remember, this is a four-week moving average, so when the index jumps three points in a week that represents a huge single-week jump.

Bottom line: This does not lok like a public that’s getting buffeted by gas prices.

Photo: Bloomberg

