Bloomberg LP Comes Out Against Proposed Comcast-NBCU Merger

Last week, Bloomberg had asked the FCC to give it more time to review a stack of documents that Comcast and NBC Universal had just filed as part of the review process for the two companies’ proposed $30 billion merger.



It seemed the financial giant was worried that if the deal went through, it could give CNBC even more of an advantage over its rival Bloomberg TV. (On this reporter’s current Comcast lineup, CNBC is 33 and Bloomberg TV is 103.)

The FCC shot down the request.

And now Bloomberg has filed a letter in conjunction with various other organisations officially opposing the merger, TVNewser’s Alex Weprin reports.

Here’s the letter, embedded courtesy of TVNewser:

Comcast Nbcu Letter



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.