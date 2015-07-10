An annotated chart of China's stock market boom and crash

The boom and crash of the Chinese stock market has been one of the biggest stories in finance this year.

The Shanghai Composite exploded 155% from its 52-week low to its 52-week high 5,178 in June. From there it crashed 32% to 3,507 on Wednesday.

It’s trajectory, is peppered with manic milestones and unprecedented government intervention. The latter helped the market go on its best two-day run in seven years.

Few people are following China more closely than Bloomberg Intelligence’s Chief Asia Economist Tom Orlik. Orlik’s been keeping a chart of China’s market, annotated with various policy moves along the way. Keep an eye on his Twitter feed for updates.

NOW WATCH: 6 scientifically proven features men find attractive in women



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.