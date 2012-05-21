It Looks Like Some Chesapeake Energy Board Members Had Potential Conflicts Of Interest

Photo: The Lost Ogle
The piling-on continues for Chesapeake Energy, which is still dealing with its CEO’s complicated compensation situation and other operational problems.This morning, Bloomberg goes director-by-director through Chesapeake Energy’s board highlighting various potential conflicts. Here’s some of what they found:
- Pete Miller, lead director: Chesapeake has paid Miller’s firm, National Oilwell Varco, more than $343 million since 2009
- Frank Keating, director since 2003: son Chip was paid more than $250,000 for participating in the company’s real estate deals
- Burns Hargis: Chesapeake has donated more than $10 million to Oklahoma State University, where Hargis serves as president
- Breene Kerr, former board member: trusts benefiting Kerr’s siblings received $6.39 million in 2007 for oil and gas royalty interests on more than 5,750 net mineral acres
A Chesapeake spokesman denied any impropriety.
“Each of Chesapeake’s directors has built a superb reputation based on impeccable credentials, independent judgment and unwavering integrity,” said Michael Kehs, a company spokesman. “We take great pride in our board.”
Read the full report on Bloomberg.
SEE MORE: The Fabulous Life of Aubrey McClendon
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.