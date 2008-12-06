Mayor Bloomberg Charging Reporters For Chinatown Holiday Party

The recession has claimed another holiday party. This time, it’s Mayor Bloomberg’s free Gracie Mansion get together for City Hall reporters. Instead, the poor journalists will have to trek down to the not-so-glamorous Chinatown, where they’ll be charged $45 a head.



Page Six: The bad economy has hit the reporters at City Hall, who are normally invited to Gracie Mansion each Christmas season to wine and dine with Mayor Bloomberg. The scribes just received this year’s invite – to a restaurant in Chinatown. “In a small effort to help the city’s restaurant industry when many companies have been forced to cancel or cut back their holiday parties, we’ve decided to move the Room 9 Holiday Dinner out of Gracie Mansion this year,” the invite states. Journos willing to fork over $45 for dinner and drinks will join Hizzoner at the Golden Unicorn on Thursday.

