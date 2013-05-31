REPORT: Bloomberg CEO Is Frustrated He Can't Hold Matthew Winkler Accountable For The Spy Scandal

The New York Post’s Mark DeCambre reports that Bloomberg LP’s CEO Dan Doctoroff is frustrated that Editor-in-Chief Matthew Winkler isn’t being held more accountable amid the spy scandal because of his untouchable status.



From the Post:

Sources present at a recent discussion with Doctoroff said he indicated that he wanted to hold Winkler more accountable for the offending practices but believed that his options were limited because of internal politics and long-held allegiances.

A Bloomberg spokesperson told the Post that it’s not true about Doctoroff being frustrated.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Bloomberg News reporters used private information from Bloomberg terminals to spy on employees at banks to fuel their coverage. Specifically, reporters were looking to see whether employees had logged on or not to determine if they were still with their firm.

If you’re not already familiar, a Bloomberg Terminal is a computer that’s targeted toward financial professionals so they can message other users, obtain real-time market data, news, and stock quotes among many other functions. They cost about $20,000 per year and they’re extremley popular on Wall Street.

Following the news of the spying scandal, the bow-tie wearing editor wrote an op-ed piece called “Holding Ourselves Accountable.” In it, he explained what data reporters had access to and why they had access in the first place.

No one has been fired because of the scandal.

