Bloomberg Businessweek's Hugo Lindgren To Get New York Times Magazine Editor Gig

Wow. Hugo Lindgren, who’s been executive editor of Bloomberg Businessweek for the past seven months, will succeed Gerry Marzorati as editor-in-chief of The New York Times Magazine.



The New York Observer’s John Koblin brings us the surprising scoop:

All summer, Times sources said that New Yorker Features editor Daniel Zalewski was the top candidate to get the job. As The Observer reported on Tuesday night, Mr. Zalewski recently turned that job down, and it was expected that executive editor Bill Keller would hire from within the Times newsroom…

…With Mr. Lindgren’s hiring, an intriguing rivarly suddenly emerges between the Times Magazine and New York. Mr. Lindgren was hired twice by New York editor and former Times Magazine editor Adam Moss. Toward the end of Mr. Lindgren’s most recent stint at New York, the relationship between the two became increasingly complicated and tense, sources said, and that was a reason, in part, that Mr. Lindgren found a new job. They parted amicably, but now Mr. Lindgren will take over a Magazine that maintains the basic template that Mr. Moss created and the two can duke it out on a weekly basis.

That’s also a big loss for Businessweek, to say the least. We’ll update when there’s an official announcement.

DISCLOSURE: I have freelanced for Lindgren at Businessweek.

UPDATE – Koblin has the memo from Times executive editor Bill Keller: “I’m quite delighted to report that the search ends now with Hugo Lindgren – a gifted editor who has helped breathe new life into two magazines and is fully ready to run his own.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.