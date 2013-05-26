Bloomberg Businessweek Is Trying To Shame Millennials Into Moving Out Of Their Parents House

Just one of many sweet, motivational e-cards.

Bloomberg Businessweek has a new promotional campaign that it hopes will jumpstart the economy: Shaming millennials into moving out of their mum and dad’s house.



“Not exactly the kind of co-habitating they expected in their 20s.”

Parents, friends, family, and significant others are encouraged to send their loved ones (well, for now at least) shaming online gift cards that provide 12 free issues of the magazine along with a “motivational” message.

Like: “Spoiler alert: You end up middle aged and single.”

We’ve collected the funniest, and truest, messages.

