Here's Bloomberg Businessweek's Astonishingly Intense, Street Art-Inspired Qaddafi Cover

We’ve covered Bloomberg Businessweek‘s redesign (and the covers) before, but this might be the most impressive output yet.



It is certainly the most intense.

On his blog, creative director Richard Turley explained the image:

Without a doubt one of my favourite covers we’ve put out in recent times. David used to do a weekly slot for me whilst at the Guardian, illustrating the Charlie Brooker column in G2 (amoung them here, here and here… I think… It was a while ago). Anyway, this cover reminded me of the joy it is to work with him.

We used a silver spot colour on this one too. Worth picking up a copy to see it in it’s full glory.

He’s not kidding.

