Bloomberg Businessweek Put Piketty On The Cover Of A Teen Girl Magazine

Bloomberg Businessweek put total babe Thomas Piketty on its cover this week — at least, that’s what you can glean from the cover’s Cosmo Girl design.

True, Piketty is the it-boy of economics right now thanks to his book on inequality, Capital in the 21st Century. So much so that Dr. Doom, Nouriel Roubini is fading from memory and even unquestionable capitalist Carl Icahn has nice words to say about the work — but maybe (just maybe) calling Piketty Carl Marx’s new crush is too far.

Or maybe not. It seems that the controversy surrounding his book after the FT criticised some of its findings hasn’t calmed what Bloomberg Businessweek calls, “Pikettymania.”

Check out the cover below:

