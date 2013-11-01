Bloomberg Businessweek Captures The HealthCare.gov Failure In One Brutal Cover

In one brutal cover image, Bloomberg Businessweek has captured the essence of the disaster that has been the rollout of HealthCare.gov, the dysfunctional federal health insurance website.

Since its launch earlier this month, HealthCare.gov has been riddled with problems, and now even HHS Secretary Kathleen Sebelius has admitted the rollout has been “a debacle.”

As she was being grilled in Congressional testimony Wednesday, an embarrassing split-screen was captured on CNN that showed the website was down.

Now, the November cover — which we spotted via Hypervocal’s Slade Sohmer — shows a portrait of President Obama as if it’s still loading in a web browser — but much like pages on HealthCare.gov, the image is unable to completely load.

Here’s the cover (and the link to their cover story):

