Businessweek's Makeover Under Bloomberg

New Bloomberg Businessweek editor in chief Josh Tyrangiel leads the charge for new subscribers.

Bloomberg’s Businessweek, the magazine that the company bought for more than $5 million from McGraw-Hill last fall, rolls out today.Bloomberg wants to use the magazine as a “stage” and bring in a broader audience beyond their 300,000 subscribers. Bloomberg president Daniel Doctoroff thinks the magazine will make them “the most influential business and financial news organisation in the world.”



Here’s a breakdown of the makeover:

Businessweek’s losses were about $60 million in 2009, according to WSJ sources.

As we told you before, the transition hasn’t been easy for Businessweek writers.

After cutting a third of its staff, including some big name reporters, Businessweek only has three New York writers, the Journal reports.

Fewer than 300 people work for the magazine now, down from about 400 in October.

Many new hires came from the new editor in chief Josh Tyrangiel bringing on Time Inc. vets to help work on the new design.

But the new magazine doubles the number of articles it used to have each issue — 66 news pages — and most of them will be re-worked articles from Bloomberg News.

New sections include economics, companies, politics and policy, technology, and markets.

Bloomberg Businessweek weekly circ. is at 900,000 now. they are giving away 200,000 copies.

