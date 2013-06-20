Bloomberg Business Week Makes Booz Allen Hamilton Look Totally Evil

Bloomberg Businessweek, the magazine known for its bold covers, makes Booz Allen Hamilton look totally evil.



In side the magazine, is a feature story about the consulting firm calling it “the world’s most profitable spy organisation.”

Booz Allen was the firm that Edward Snowden, the National Security Agency whistleblower, worked for as a computer technician.

Check out the cover (via @jimaley):

Bloomberg Businessweek

