Here's what voters find most bothersome about Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton

The chief controversy bothering voters about Donald Trump is his perceived mocking of a disabled reporter late last year, while the top controversy pestering voters about Hillary Clinton is her use of a private email server while she served as secretary of state, according to a poll released Wednesday.

The Bloomberg poll asked 1,007 Americans over the age of 18 about how much, or how little, a series of nine issues expressed by political opponents of Trump or Clinton bothered them.

For Trump, the top three included the incident involving his perceived mocking of a New York Times disabled reporter (an incident which has been featured in a series of anti-Trump ads), his recent criticism of the parents of a slain Muslim US soldier who spoke out against him at the Democratic National Convention last month, and his statement that “I alone” can fix the country’s problems.

In addition to her use of a private email server and subsequent handling of sensitive information, voters thought Clinton’s most bothersome issues were her handling of the 2012 Benghazi attack and that the Clinton Foundation accepted money from foreign governments while she was secretary of state.

Here is the full list for each candidate, ranked by total percentage of respondents who were bothered at some level:

Trump:

1. Perceived mocking of a disabled reporter: Bothers a lot: 62% Bothers a little: 21% Total: 83% 2. His criticism of the Khan family: Bothers a lot: 56% Bothers a little: 19% Total: 75% 3. Saying that “I alone” can fix the country’s problems Bothers a lot: 54% Bothers a little: 21% Total: 75% 4. Suggesting that the US might not automatically defend all NATO allies Bothers a lot: 50% Bothers a little: 24% Total: 74% 5. Saying that he’s sacrificed a lot in business after Khizr Khan said he has never sacrificed anything: Bothers a lot: 48% Bothers a little: 25% Total: 73% 6. Trump University lawsuits: Bothers a lot: 44% Bothers a little: 27% Total: 71% 7. His praise of Vladimir Putin Bothers a lot: 42% Bothers a little: 27% Total: 69% 8. His decision to not yet release his tax returns Bothers a lot: 44% Bothers a little: 24% Total: 68% 9. Suggesting that Russian hackers should try and find Clinton’s deleted emails Bothers a lot: 45% Bothers a little: 21% Total: 66%

Clinton:

1. Handling of sensitive information on a private email server: Bothers a lot: 58% Bothers a little: 22% Total: 80% 2. Handling of the Benghazi attack in 2012: Bothers a lot: 55% Bothers a little: 20% Total: 75% 3. Clinton foundation accepting money from foreign governments while she was secretary of state Bothers a lot: 53% Bothers a little: 21% Total: 74% 4. Clinton’s private speeches to Wall Street firms Bothers a lot: 44% Bothers a little: 22% Total: 66% 5. Her handling of violence in the Middle East while she was secretary of state: Bothers a lot: 43% Bothers a little: 21% Total: 64% 6. Her decision to flip her support of the Trans-Pacific Partnership: Bothers a lot: 30% Bothers a little: 34% Total: 64% 7. Her decision to rarely hold press conferences Bothers a lot: 28% Bothers a little: 32% Total: 60% 8. Voting for the Iraq War Bothers a lot: 26% Bothers a little: 29% Total: 55% 9. Embracing President Barack Obama and much of his agenda Bothers a lot: 36% Bothers a little: 17% Total: 53%

