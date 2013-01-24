Bloomberg's New Billionaires Page Will Let You Track The World's Richest Like You've Never Done Before

Bloomberg has an amazing team of reporters hunting down the world’s billionaires. Some of these super wealthy are out in the open and living opulently, others are hidden and living modestly.



Veteran billionaire tracker Matt G. Miller and his team will find them and rank them.

And now Bloomberg has created a new data visualisation tool that will let you see the world’s richest in a way you’ve never seen them before.

Not only can you filter billionaires by country, gender, and industry, but you can also track their wealth and rank on a day to day basis.

Right now the list includes 100 billionaires, but expect this application to grow. Miller says he and his team have 100s of suspects and they’re working every day.

Welcome to Bloomberg Billionaires, here are the 100 richest ranked for today. This is the 'Explore' option, there's also a Map, Plot, and Rank. If you scroll down, you'll see that you can change the date you're looking at. You'll also see that the ranks will change. Click on each person, and page will appear that includes the billionaire's bio, Bloomberg's method for collecting their information, and their level of confidence that the information is completely accurate. Then things get better. Check out this bar that allows you to group billionaires by gender, country, industry, age and their source of wealth. Here are all the Russian billionaires who made their money in energy, for example. Or you can see that all the female billionaires have inherited there money. Cool fact! If 'Explore' isn't your bag, check out the 'Plot' option. Here the billionaires are already divided by industry on the x axis and by wealthy on the y axis. Then you can highlight billionaires by country etc. Here's the map visualisation. It shows the concentration of wealth around the world. On this one, it's really cool to change the date below the map and see how wealth has moved over time. This is the rank visualisation that shows you how a billionaire's wealth has changed relative to other billionaires. It's meant to look kind of like a race, and you can see how close some billionaires are to each other. This is how David Koch's wealth has fluctuated this year. You can also change the time span from a year to a quarter, month, week or day. Check out how crazy Chinese billionaire Li Ka-Shing's year has been.

