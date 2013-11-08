The Richest Financiers In The World

Bloomberg Markets Magazine just published the findings of the organisation’s tireless billionaire hunters — a list of the 100 richest people in the world.

This year, there are nine financiers that made the cut, meaning that a few familiar names were lopped off.

It’s been a volatile year in finance, after all.

Abigail Johnson of Fidelity didn’t make the cut this year, while Carl Icahn’s fortune jumped a whopping 24%.

The Heinz deal has worked out very well for Warren Buffet and 3G Capital’s Jorge Paulo Lemann, whose wealth rose by 22% and 14% respectively.

9. Petr Kellner, PPF Group

Rank On Billionaire's List: 97

Net Worth: $11.3 billion

YTD Change: +14.8%

Citizenship: USA

8. Jim Simons, Renaissance Technologies

Rank On Billionaire's List: 92

Net Worth: $12 billion

YTD Change: No change

Citizenship: USA

7. Joseph Safra, Grupo Safra

Rank On Billionaire's List: 75

Net Worth: $13 bullion

YTD Change: +17.9%

Citizenship: USA

6. Ray Dalio, Bridgewater Associates

Rank On Billionaire's List: 67

Net Worth: $13.8 billion

YTD Change: +0.7%

Citizenship: USA

5. Luis Carlos Sarmiento, Grupo Aval

Rank On Billionaire's List: 45

Net Worth: $17.4 billion

YTD Change: -3.6%

Citizenship: Colombia

4. Carl Icahn, Icahn Enterprises

Rank On Billionaire's List: 36

Net Worth: $19.7 billion

YTD Change: +23.9%

Citizenship: USA

3. Jorge Paulo Lemann, 3G Capital

Rank On Billionaire's List: 28

Net Worth: $21.5 billion

YTD Change: +14.5%

Citizenship: Brazil

2. George Soros, Soros Fund Management

Rank On Billionaire's List: 27

Net Worth: $23 Billion

YTD Change: +6.5%

Citizenship: USA

1. Warren Buffet, Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett prepares to throw a newspaper in a competition just before the company's annual meeting in Omaha, May 4, 2013.

Rank On Billionaire's List: 4

Net Worth: $58.2 billion

YTD Change: +21.5%

Citizenship: USA

