The Richest Financiers In The World

Bloomberg Markets Magazine just published the findings of the organisation’s tireless billionaire hunters — a list of the 100 richest people in the world.
This year, there are nine financiers that made the cut, meaning that a few familiar names were lopped off.
It’s been a volatile year in finance, after all.
Abigail Johnson of Fidelity didn’t make the cut this year, while Carl Icahn’s fortune jumped a whopping 24%.
The Heinz deal has worked out very well for Warren Buffet and 3G Capital’s Jorge Paulo Lemann, whose wealth rose by 22% and 14% respectively.
Rank On Billionaire's List: 92
Net Worth: $12 billion
YTD Change: No change
Citizenship: USA
Rank On Billionaire's List: 67
Net Worth: $13.8 billion
YTD Change: +0.7%
Citizenship: USA
Rank On Billionaire's List: 45
Net Worth: $17.4 billion
YTD Change: -3.6%
Citizenship: Colombia
Rank On Billionaire's List: 36
Net Worth: $19.7 billion
YTD Change: +23.9%
Citizenship: USA
Rank On Billionaire's List: 27
Net Worth: $23 Billion
YTD Change: +6.5%
Citizenship: USA
Rank On Billionaire's List: 4
Net Worth: $58.2 billion
YTD Change: +21.5%
Citizenship: USA
