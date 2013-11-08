The Richest Financiers In The World

Bloomberg Markets Magazine just published the findings of the organisation’s tireless billionaire hunters — a list of the 100 richest people in the world.

This year, there are nine financiers that made the cut, meaning that a few familiar names were lopped off.

It’s been a volatile year in finance, after all.

Abigail Johnson of Fidelity didn’t make the cut this year, while Carl Icahn’s fortune jumped a whopping 24%.

The Heinz deal has worked out very well for Warren Buffet and 3G Capital’s Jorge Paulo Lemann, whose wealth rose by 22% and 14% respectively.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.