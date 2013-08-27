While Reuters Went To The Bathroom...

Last week, NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg, the founder of Bloomberg LP, recommended that people who want to successful should take fewer bathroom breaks.

“I always tried to be the first one in in the morning and the last one to leave at night, take the fewest vacations and the least time away from the desk to go to the bathroom or have lunch. You gotta be there. I mean, everybody says, ‘Oh, that’s crazy!’ But if you want to succeed, … you can’t control how lucky you are, you can’t control how smart you are, but you can control how hard you work, so that’s the first thing,” he said on his radio show.

Maybe he was onto something.

Bloomberg News surpassed Reuters in web traffic during the month of July, Mashable reports citing a source from comScore.

From Mashable:

The researcher reported that Bloomberg netted 418.6 million page views worldwide for July and 24.8 million unique views. In comparison, Reuters recorded 248.4 million page views over the same period and 24.1 million uniques.

Bloomberg hasn’t beaten Reuters since December 2010, according to the report.

