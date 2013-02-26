Here's How Bloomberg's Soda Ban Will Affect Bottle Service At NYC Nightclubs

Photo: noneck/ Flickr

Bottle service is a staple of the New York nightlife scene, and a lucrative business for clubs.But Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s large-soda ban could affect the models-and-bottles lifestyle as we know it.



Not only will sugary sodas that are often served as mixers be banned from the tables, but cranberry juice will be too, according to The New York Post. Only water and 100 per cent juice will be unlimited, and going against the ban could cost a club $200 per violation.

There’s no word yet on how NYC’s nightclubs will supplement their mixers, but given that cans of Red Bull are already available at certain bottle service tables, perhaps the carafes of soda will be replaced by cans.

Or clubs will simply turn to diet soda, which is not restricted under the ban. The Post says fruit smoothies with no added sweetener and coffee drinks or milkshakes made with 50 per cent milk are safe as well.

Of course, that does little to appease the city’s wider worries over the Bloomberg ban. Among the main complaints: that Domino’s will no longer sell its 20 ounce sodas, and there will be no more pitchers of sugary drinks at restaurants or bowling alleys.

