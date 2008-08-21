Bloomberg Backs Off Whacky Wind Farm Idea

Mayor Bloomberg is is backing off of comments he made yesterday in which he suggested that New York city could be powered by decking out Manhattan’s skyskrapers and bridges with wind turbines. Why back down? Apart from the aesthetic considerations, there was the fact that the idea was, well, ridiculous. AP:



“There are aesthetic considerations,” Bloomberg said. “No. 2, I have absolutely no idea whether that makes any sense from a scientific, from a practical point of view.”

…David Carr, of the Alternative Energy Institute, in Canyon, Texas, said mounting turbines high above the city is “not very feasible.”

“I don’t think this was very well thought out,” he said.

Among the complications are turbulence and vibrations the buildings would have to endure, plus the relatively small amount of wind the turbines would be able to harness in a city where other buildings and trees stand in the way, Carr said. Also, skyscrapers typically are not built to withstand the load of turbines.

“If you want it for art and decoration, that’s fine, but for achieving any kind of power that’s useful, it’s not a very good idea, and I don’t know of anywhere that’s done it very successfully,” Carr said.

We have to give Bloomberg a few points here. It’s not like gas tax holidays or windfall profit taxes on oil companies are any more plausible. But at least Bloomberg has the good sense to recognise and cop to the silliness of his own ideas, which puts him one up on most politicians.

See Also: Bloomberg Solves Energy Crisis: Windmills On NYC Skyscrapers, Bridges

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.