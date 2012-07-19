A UK Judge Is Forcing Apple To Publish On Its Website That Samsung Didn't Copy Apple

Photo: Business Insider
A judge in Britain is forcing Apple to publicly acknowledge that Samsung didn’t copy the iPad, according to a report by Bloomberg.A judge has ordered Apple to post a notice on its website and in “several” British newspapers and magazines highlighting a recent ruling that Samsung didn’t copy the iPad.
Apple must leave that notice up on its website for the next six months. Ouch!
Apple lost a case against Samsung in Britain earlier this month, as the judge ruled that Samsung’s Galaxy Tab tablets weren’t cool enough to be confused with the iPad.
