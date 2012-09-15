Meet The Bloomberg Reporter Who Mingles With Wall Streeters At Every Black Tie In New York City

Photo: Bloomberg

Gala season is upon us, which means that night after night, New York City’s (and thus Wall Street’s) wealthiest will be wearing their finest at parties to support the charities of their choice.Naturally, someone has to document all of this. At Bloomberg, that someone is Amanda Gordon.



“It’s definitely a moment of anticipation for the season,” Gordon told Business Insider, ” and I love a good party so I’m excited.”

Gordon is an old hand at this. She’s covered charity events for the New York Social Diary and City Arts since getting her start on the charity circuit at the New York Sun 10 years ago.

“It’s been that kind of gum-shoe reporting ever since,” she said. “What I enjoy most about my job is the chance to tell a story, and when I walk into a gala I see 1,000 stories to tell.”

Because of Bloomberg’s financially focused audience, Gordon’s column tends to focus on Wall Street. She says there’s a real sense of community there — and from high-octane events like the Robin Hood Foundation’s massive party to more subdued events for Central Park — the people who are really passionate about what they’re doing tend to stand out.

Take Goldman Sachs President Gary Cohn for instance.

Gordon’s run into Cohn at a number of events for anything from NYU Hospital to the Harlem RBI. But what makes him stand out, she says, is that “he has some experiences to back it (his charity hopping) up.” He can tell stories about his own experiences, like the day he spent as a volunteer teacher, for one.

“He gives the sense that he’s engaged and cares,” she said. “At a party you get a sense of who people really are.”

Even though these are formal galas, it’s OK for people to have fun and open themselves up. When Christine Schwarzman told Gordon she was reading ’50 Shades of grey’, Gordon asked her jokingly if her husband, Blackstone’s Steve Schwarzman, was reading it as well.

Those are the colourful moments Gordon is hoping come through in her column. This year, she expects to see a lot of Olympic athletes making the rounds, but she looks forward to meeting her favourite people of all — mothers.

“I met Dan Loeb’s mum over the summer, we chatted about Herman Melville. I’ve also met Steve Schwarzman’s mum, Boaz Weinstein’s, Scott Shleifer’s – he works at Tiger. But I have my selfish motivations — as someone who wants to be a mum some day, I’m happy for tips on how to raise a billionaire,” Gordon told Business Insider.

