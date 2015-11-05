AIG's CEO reportedly told employees that one day they will need to get a new job

Here’s something reasonable but also disconcerting.

According to a report from Bloomberg’s Sonali Basak, AIG CEO Peter Hancock told the company’s staff in a town hall meeting on Tuesday that they shouldn’t count on a lifetime of working for the company.

Citing people familiar with Hancock’s comments, Basak reported that this was “discouraging to a swath of workers.”

AIG has been in the news recently after activist investor Carl Icahn said the company needed to be broken up and was too big to succeed.

On the company’s third-quarter earnings call earlier this week, Hancock said Icahn’s proposal doesn’t make financial sense but that the company will meet with him.

And so on the one hand, a company that has about 60,000 employees probably shouldn’t be encouraging all of its employees to assume that they will work at the company forever. Moreover, most people work several jobs, perhaps even in several industries, over the course of their career.

But, even if it’s totally reasonable and true, telling your staff that one day they’re going to need to move on is sort of a weird thing to say out loud.

You can read Basak’s full report here »

