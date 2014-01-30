The 16 Hottest Frontier Markets On The Planet

Amanda Macias, Linette Lopez
Nigeria woman smokeREUTERS

For some investors, choppy waters, uncertainty, and volatility are just the price of rapid growth.

Even more, they’re a thrill.

For these investors, Bloomberg Markets Magazine has compiled a list of the 16 most promising frontier markets on the globe. These are places where only investors like Mark Mobius (the Indiana Jones of investing, if you will) dare to tread.

To calculate the ranking, Bloomberg Markets Magazine awarded countries points based on 19 different indicators including gross domestic product growth, inflation, current-account balance, government debt and total investment. Countries were then given 0 to the maximum number of points for each category for their overall score (which was out of 100).

16. Venezuela

Total score: 26.9

Projected annual GDP growth: 1.1%

Ease of doing business: 181

15. Nigeria

Total score: 38.3

Projected annual GDP growth: 7.1%

Ease of doing business: 147

14. Argentina

Total score: 41.5

Projected annual GDP growth: 2.4%

Ease of doing business: 126

13. Croatia

Total score: 50.8

Projected annual GDP growth: 1.2%

Ease of doing business: 89

12. Vietnam

Total score: 51.5

Projected annual GDP growth: 5.7%

Ease of doing business: 99

11. Slovenia

Total score: 52.6

Projected annual GDP growth: 0.4%

Ease of doing business: 33

10. Kazakhstan

Total score: 52.9

Projected annual GDP growth: 5.7%

Ease of doing business: 50

9. Romania

Total score: 55.6

Projected annual GDP growth: 2.8%

Ease of doing business: 73

8. Bulgaria

Total score: 55.6

Projected annual GDP growth: 2.2%

Ease of doing business: 58

6. Slovakia

Total score: 58.8

Projected annual GDP growth: 2.4%

Ease of doing business: 49

5. Bahrain

Total score: 61.0

Projected annual GDP growth: 3.6%

Ease of doing business: 46

4. Estonia

Total score: 64.9

Projected annual GDP growth: 3.3%

Ease of doing business: 22

3. Saudi Arabia

Total score: 72.3

Projected annual GDP growth: 4.2%

Ease of doing business: 26

2. United Arab Emirates

Total score: 72.5

Projected annual GDP growth: 3.8%

Ease of doing business: 23

1. Qatar

Total score: 73.4

Projected annual GDP growth: 5.6%

Ease of doing business: 48

