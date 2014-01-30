The 16 Hottest Frontier Markets On The Planet

For some investors, choppy waters, uncertainty, and volatility are just the price of rapid growth.
Even more, they’re a thrill.
For these investors, Bloomberg Markets Magazine has compiled a list of the 16 most promising frontier markets on the globe. These are places where only investors like Mark Mobius (the Indiana Jones of investing, if you will) dare to tread.
To calculate the ranking, Bloomberg Markets Magazine awarded countries points based on 19 different indicators including gross domestic product growth, inflation, current-account balance, government debt and total investment. Countries were then given 0 to the maximum number of points for each category for their overall score (which was out of 100).
Total score: 26.9
Projected annual GDP growth: 1.1%
Ease of doing business: 181
Total score: 38.3
Projected annual GDP growth: 7.1%
Ease of doing business: 147
Total score: 41.5
Projected annual GDP growth: 2.4%
Ease of doing business: 126
Total score: 50.8
Projected annual GDP growth: 1.2%
Ease of doing business: 89
Total score: 51.5
Projected annual GDP growth: 5.7%
Ease of doing business: 99
Total score: 52.6
Projected annual GDP growth: 0.4%
Ease of doing business: 33
Total score: 52.9
Projected annual GDP growth: 5.7%
Ease of doing business: 50
Total score: 55.6
Projected annual GDP growth: 2.8%
Ease of doing business: 73
Total score: 55.6
Projected annual GDP growth: 2.2%
Ease of doing business: 58
Total score: 58.8
Projected annual GDP growth: 2.4%
Ease of doing business: 49
Total score: 61.0
Projected annual GDP growth: 3.6%
Ease of doing business: 46
Total score: 64.9
Projected annual GDP growth: 3.3%
Ease of doing business: 22
Total score: 72.3
Projected annual GDP growth: 4.2%
Ease of doing business: 26
Total score: 72.5
Projected annual GDP growth: 3.8%
Ease of doing business: 23
Total score: 73.4
Projected annual GDP growth: 5.6%
Ease of doing business: 48
Horse riders perform with guns to celebrate the 38th anniversary of the now famous Green March on Wednesday near city of Fes, November 6, 2013.
