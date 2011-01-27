BLOODY MESS: VC Josh Kushner Gets His Hand Gashed Working At General Assembly, Has To Get 17 Stitches

That door came outta nowhere!

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Up-and-coming VC Joshua Kushner was just standing there, leaning on a glass door in New York’s hottest new co-working space General Assembly when – uh oh – the heavy door started to fall.As it fell, Josh, trying to be helpful, reached out to catch it.



Whoops.

The big heavy thing caught Josh’s palm and forearm and one of its edges slashed a big bloody gash in the guy.

He had to go to the hospital and get 17 stitches, we hear.

Josh has been hand-shaking over a ton of deals lately, so he’s going to need that right hand to get better.

