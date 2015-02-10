Netflix releases the first trailer its next possible hit show 'Bloodline'

Netflix Kyle Chandler will star on ‘Bloodline.’

Netflix hopes “Friday Night Lights” star Kyle Chandler will sell you on its next original show.

The streaming site has released the first official trailer for its new original drama, “Bloodline,” that’s centered around the actor.

Here’s the show’s official synopsis from Netflix:

“Bloodline” is a dramatic thriller that explores the demons lurking beneath the surface of a contemporary American family. The Rayburns are hard-working pillars of their Florida Keys community. But when the black sheep son comes home for the 45th anniversary of his parents’ hotel, he threatens to expose the Rayburns’ dark secrets and shameful past, pushing his siblings to the limits of family loyalty.

The series, from the creators of “Damages,” is the first big return to a series for Chandler since his role on the beloved NBC show.

Ben Mendelsohn (“The Dark Knight Rises,” “The Place Beyond the Pines”), Sissy Spacek, and Jamie McShane (“Sons of Anarchy”) also star.

All episodes of the first season debut on Netflix March 20, 2015.

